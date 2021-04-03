PSG lower their asking price for Kylian Mbappe with Liverpool and Real Madrid circling

CAPE TOWN – French giants Paris St Germain have lowered their valuation for star striker Kylian Mbappe as spculation over his future grows. According to Le Parisien, PSG sporting director Leonardo and owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi have grown frustrated with the lack of progress in their negotiations with Mbappe’s camp that they have lowered their transfer demands for the 2018 World Cup winner. The report further states the French champions would be willing to do business for a fee between £102 million and £128 million for the player they signed from AS Monaco for around £153 million four years ago. Speaking about the impasse in contract negotiations, Mbappe said: “If it had moved forward, I would have come to talk about it already,’ he told RTL. ”Of course, I will talk about it when I have made up my mind,“ said the 22-year-old.

“Of course it gets tiring, especially when you play for a club in your country and you give everything for your national team. After a while it gets tiring,” Mbappe added.

“It’s different for players who play abroad and only come back here for the national team. I’m there all the time, they speak about me a lot more. It’s a different to other players but I knew it would be like that when I signed for Paris. We’ll see.

“Of course it plays a part [the media having a bearing on his future], but it’s not just that. The most important thing is to feel good where you are, and to have fun every day,” he said.

Real Madrid and Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Mbappe.

