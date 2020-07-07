Pulisic stars again in Chelsea win over Crystal Palace

LONDON — Christian Pulisic kept up his impressive form for Chelsea since the restart of the Premier League with a well-struck goal to help his team beat Crystal Palace 3-2 and maintain their push for Champions League qualification on Tuesday.

The American winger collected a pass from Willian on the left side, drifted outside a defender and fired a rising left-footed shot into the net at the near post in the 27th minute for his third goal in five matches since the resumption.

That helped Chelsea to a 2-0 lead after Olivier Giroud’s early goal, and a strike by substitute Tammy Abraham ultimately sealed victory at Selhurst Park.

Palace scored either side of Abraham’s goal through Wilfried Zaha — a powerful drive from 25 meters — and Christian Benteke, and nearly grabbed an equaliser when Scott Dann sent a header against the post in stoppage time.

Chelsea, who have won four of their last five games, provisionally climbed above Leicester into third place and stayed in a strong position to seal one of the four qualifying positions for next season’s Champions League.