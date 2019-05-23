Former Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune, who has assisted the national team, may become a coach at Manchester United. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former Bafana Bafana star Quinton Fortune could benefit from a restructure of Manchester United’s management and scouting set-up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season. Fortune, who is currently an ambassador for the Red Devils – having played under Alex Ferguson from 1999 to 2006 – is set to be given a coaching role as part of a renewed effort by United to involve more former players.

The Sun newspaper in the UK reported on Thursday that United are busy establishing a three-man committee to assist in finding transfer targets.

Former midfielder Darren Fletcher and United academy head Nicky Butt are believed to have attended a meeting this week at their Carrington training grounds to discuss the matter, while ex-defender Rio Ferdinand has also been approached.

It is understood to be a model used by Liverpool, where manager Jurgen Klopp works alongside sporting director Michael Edwards, head of scouting and recruitment Dave Fallows and goalkeeping coach John Achteberg.

United want to find younger talents to avoid the big-money flops such as Alexis Sanchez and to a lesser extent Paul Pogba.

The club already got rid of reserve team boss Ricky Sbragia on Wednesday, and it is understood that Fortune will get a look-in as a result.

When Cape flats come to Manchester 😁 I am home #family 🙏🏾 #capeflats #CapeTown my young kings 👑 pic.twitter.com/aNBlDsyiot — Quinton Fortune ️ (@QuintonFortune) April 19, 2019

As part of Solskjaer’s new vision, United have been linked with Swansea winger Daniel James, a 21-year-old set for a £15 million transfer to Old Trafford.

Fortune, now 42, has been an assistant coach to Bafana Bafana under Stuart Baxter in recent years, while he has worked with the Man United reserves and Cardiff City’s Under-21s.

He has also established the Quinton Fortune Academy for 6-13-year-olds in the Manchester.

