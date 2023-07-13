R16.4m per week! From Andre Onana and Declan Rice to Harry Kane - the latest on football’s 5 biggest transfers

As the rumours continue to swirl and more concrete reports emerge, the ‘silly season’ of football transfer developments is in full swing. Here are the five biggest transfer updates with the latest developments as of Thursday. Andre Onana

Onana’s move from Inter Milan to Manchester United is ‘almost a done deal’ according to reports on Thursday. The 27-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper will be sold from Inter to United for a fee of £47m (R1.1bn) as a verbal agreement was reached between the clubs on Thursday. More discussions are expected over the next few days before the move is officially confirmed.

Declan rice

The latest on Rice is that he has undergone a medical with Arsenal and his official signing is expected to be confirmed in the next 48 hours. The 24-year-old midfielder is in the final stages of a move from West Ham United to The Gunners. The deal is believed to be worth £105m, which works out to a staggering R2.5bn. The Rice deal is only just shy of the British transfer record which stands at £106.8m (R2.56bn) which Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez earlier this year.

Harry Kane While Tottenham Hotspurs’ Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, the England forward was seen arriving for training at the London club on Wednesday. Whether that means he will be staying at the Lilywhites is quite unclear. Bayern Munich are set to make a third offer for the 29-year-old striker. Apparently Spurs rejected offers of £60m (R1.44bn) and £70m (R1.68bn), but it’s understood a third offer could change the mind of the English Premier League side.

New Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou is hoping against hope that Kane will stay, and reports that Kane could earn £400 000 (R9.6m) per week could just sway the deal.

Jordan Henderson If the £400k per week for Kane seemed like a lot, that could pale in comparison to Henderson’s new wages. According to thisisanfield.com the Liverpool skipper could earn as much as £700 000 (R16.46m) per week if his move to the Steven Gerrard-coached Al Ettifaq club in Saudi Arabia. On Wednesday it emerged that the 33-year-old midfielder is “leaning towards” a transfer. Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are tantalisingly close to securing the services of Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion, as discussions have intensified between the two clubs. At this stage, the negotiations are said to be verbal only, with the 21-year-old Ecuador player having already said “he can’t say no to the Blues’. @Golfhackno1