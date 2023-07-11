R9.6million per week? R2.5 billion transfer? Silly season in full swing in the Premier League

Declan Rice is about to become Arsenal FC’s most expensive signing ever, with the club agreeing to £105m, which works out to a staggering R2.5bn. The deal now only requires Arsenal’s lawyers to formally approve and finalise the deal, which will see the midfielder move away from fellow London club West Ham United.

Arsenal’s previous highest-ever signing was the £72m (R1.72bn) they paid for Nicolas Pepe from Lille in 2019. In fact, the Rice deal is only just shy of the British transfer record which stands at £106.8m (R2.56bn) which Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez earlier this year.

Still, the Rice deal eclipses the £100m (R2.4bn) Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish in the 2021/2022 season. Still in London, Tottenham Hotspur appear desperate to keep Harry Kane at the club. However, according to reports, Bayern Munich are set to make a third offer for the 29-year-old striker. Apparently Spurs rejected offers of £60m (R1.44bn) and £70m (R1.68bn), but it’s understood a third offer could change the mind of the English Premier League side.

New Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou is hoping against hope that Kane will stay, and reports that Kane could earn £400 000 (R9.6m) per week could just sway the deal. “Harry Kane is one of the premier strikers in the world and I want him involved here,” Postecoglou told a press conference on Monday. “I want to make this club successful and there's no doubt that's what he wants.

“I doubt it's (our conversation) going to be defining in the way people think it will be. I just want to introduce myself to Harry, give him my vision for the football club and then go on the training pitch and make it happen. “I haven't had assurances (on the future of Harry Kane) and I wouldn't expect them. You can never deal with certainties in any aspect of life. I just try to concentrate on what I know.”

Another player Arsenal have set their sights on is Jurrien Timber. The 22-year-old defender has already completed his medical at Arsenal, and could feature in a friendly against FC Nurnberg on Thursday. Timber will join from Ajax Amsterdam in a £38m (R912bn). In keeping with the high finances of London clubs, Chelsea are reported to prepared to fork out £100m (R2.4bn) for 21-year-old midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton. Meanwhile, Newcastle United are ready to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to help the club win the signature of Harvey Barnes from Leicester. The 26-year-old French winger appears to be on his way out from The Magpies, while fellow winger Barnes is their big target.