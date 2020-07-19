Radebe 'over the moon' with Leeds' promotion

LEEDS United are back in Premiership football after a 15-year exile from the most watched top flight league in the world. The Whites secured promotion to the Premier League after second-placed West Bromwich Albion’s (2-1) loss at Huddersfield Town guaranteed a top-two finish and Marcelo Bielsa’s side now have an unassailable five-point lead with a game in hand. On Thursday, Leeds defeated Barnsley 1-0 but they still needed three points to guarantee the Championship triumph. Club legend Lucas “Rhoo” Radebe was elated with the return to the top flight of the club he once captained. He believes, however, that the club needs to begin the process of beefing up the squad to survive in the Premiership. “That’s a dream for a lot of fans. We are back to where we belong. Last season, we were so close, it was a pity that we couldn’t make it. That gave us extra motivation to do better this season. We need to strengthen so that we can stay up,” Radebe told Independent Media yesterday.

Radebe is one of the greatest players to have donned the colours of Leeds, having spent 11 years with the club. He remains one of South Africa’s biggest exports to the English Premiership due to the loyalty that he showed at Elland Road.

“It feels absolutely great. I’m so excited to have been part of the club, I can feel it man. I was really over the moon when West Brom lost last night and we got promoted to the English Premier League after so many years of struggle. It was emotional. The guys started to phone me from Leeds United. It was absolutely unbelievable and amazing after such a long time as a great club that has been missing in the top flight, now we are back. There’s no better feeling than this,” he added.

Tomorrow, Leeds will visit Derby County before finishing the season at Charlton on Wednesday.

“The consistency shown by the players was key to our success. They played some exciting football. Leeds were good to watch this season. I should be heading to Elland Road as we speak but I can’t because of Covid-19,” Radebe chuckled.

Because of his contributions during his time as the captain of the side, Radebe has a beer named after him in Elland Road.

“I can imagine how the supporters of the club are feeling right now. They never abandoned this club. Leeds supporters stayed loyal to the club. There was a strong feeling that this season they are going back. I’m happy for these young players who have done us proud. I’m happy for the manager, Marcelo Bielsa. Everyone has contributed to the success of this team. The passion that Bielsa has for the club together with support from the chairman, Andrea Radrizzani, I have no doubt that the club will stay up,” the former Bafana Bafana captain said.





