Rafael Benitez winning over the Everton fans after unbeaten Premier League start

BRIGHTON - Rafael Benitez's Everton extended their unbeaten start under the former Liverpool boss with a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.. A controversial appointment to replace Carlo Ancelotti in the close-season due to his Anfield links, Benitez is winning over his new fans.

Everton winger Demarai Gray drilled past Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez in the 41st minute. Joel Veltman felled Seamus Coleman for an Everton penalty early in the second half and Dominic Calvert-Lewin first fended off Richarlison's fight to take the spot-kick, then composed himself and slotted home. Palace hold West Ham

After failing to win his first two league games in charge of Crystal Palace, while also crashing out of the League Cup in midweek, Arsenal and France legend Patrick Vieira watched his team earn a creditable 2-2 at in-form West Ham. West Ham took the lead when Said Benrahma picked out Pablo Fornals, who exchanged passes with Michail Antonio before slotting home in the 39th minute. Palace would score their first goal under Vieira shortly before the hour as Christian Benteke nodded down for Conor Gallagher to slot home.

Antonio outmuscled Joachim Andersen to fire West Ham ahead again in the 68th minute, only for Gallagher to restore parity two minutes later.

Promoted Brentford remain unbeaten after a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa. Brentford's Ivan Toney hammered into the top corner for his first Premier League goal after seven minutes. The hosts were behind for just six minutes when Emi Buendia scored his first Villa goal to equalise from Danny Ings' pass.

Southampton snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw at Newcastle thanks to James Ward-Prowse's stoppage-time equaliser. The Magpies took the lead 10 minutes into the second half through Callum Wilson before Mohamed Elyounoussi levelled for the visitors. Allan Saint-Maximin looked to have won it from close-range in the 90th minute, but Ward-Prowse converted from the spot after referee Paul Tierney had been advised to review Jamaal Lascelles' challenge on Adam Armstrong.