Ralf Rangnick blames Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for all of Manchester United’s woes

Cape Town — Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has blamed predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the mess the club currently find themselves in. United are fifth in the Premier League and are on a three game winless run in all competitions. To make matters worse, the club were dumped out of the FA Cup in the fourth round by second tier Middlesbrough.

The club also found themselves 23 points behind league leaders Manchester City, who are chasing a second straight league title. In comments made after their 1-all draw against Southampton on the weekend, and the risk of the club missing the Champions League, Rangnick said they were still playing catch-up due to events that happened before his arrival. "It has always been a concern since Ole left the club.

“That was one of the reasons why he probably had to leave the club and of course, results like today’s [Southampton draw] don't make things any easier. “Against Villa, Burnley and today we were one or 2-0 up and gave away two points. "This can happen once but it shouldn't happen three times and with those points the situation would be different but it’s not. This is what we have to face.