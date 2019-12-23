CAPE TOWN – RB Leipzig have confirmed their interest in Norweigian hotshot striker Erling Haaland, who currently turns out for sister club Red Bull Salzburg.
The 19-year-old son of former Leeds United and Manchester City star Alf Inge Haaland is also a target of Manchester United, whose manager admitted meeting with the player to talk about a transfer to Old Trafford.
Leipzig have now entered the fray, with CEO Oliver Mintzlaff confirming they too have held talks with the teenage striker, who is the hottest property in Europe at the minute.
“It’s the same cliché again: we can buy everything and we can get everything and we can do everything.
“Unfortunately, we can’t, otherwise Haaland would already be with us,” he was quoted by German sports website Sport1.