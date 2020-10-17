Real Madrid and Barcelona plotting Bruno Fernandes transfer

CAPE TOWN – Reports in the Spanish and British media are suggesting Real Madrid and Barcelona will attempt to sign Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United. The Portuguese playmaker has impressed at Old Trafford since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January of this year. However, it’s reported in Spain that Fernandes is unhappy in Manchester following rumours of a changing room bust up with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at half time of the their Premier League capitulation against Tottenham Hotspur two weeks ago. Both the player and manager have dismissd those rumours, however. “He is clearly not happy with the stories, but welcome to United,” Solskjaer said during his pre-Newcastle United press confernce on Friday.

“They are going to try and create a division between us but it’s not going to happen,” said the Manchester United boss.

Fernandes has himself spoken about the events of the Tottenham game, telling the only reason he was upset was bcause he was taken off the field.

“Of course I wasn’t happy about being substituted but I understood it. I didn’t speak out or say anything that could halm the tam. If anyone wants to create disharmony at Manchester United, don’t use my name or my team-mates or manager,” said Fernandes.

“The mood is good and obviously we’re sad when we lose but now we have to respond in the next game.”

Fernandes and United travel to St James’ Park on Saturday evening to face Newcastle United.

IOL Sport