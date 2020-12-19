Red-hot Liverpool aim to keep momentum going after Palace rout

LONDON – Liverpool are set to kick on over the festive period according to captain Jordan Henderson after their best performance of the season in a 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Henderson was among the scorers as the Reds netted seven goals from eight shots on target to secure an away top-flight win by that margin for the first time in their history.

Liverpool moved top of the Premier League on Wednesday when a late Roberto Firmino header stole a 2-1 win over pacesetters Tottenham Hotspur before they donned their shooting boots.

“We don’t just look at the scoreline, I thought we were very good midweek and again today so we just need to keep the momentum going and work hard,” Henderson told BT Sport.

“It was coming I felt as over the last few games we’ve had chances and not taken them, which has cost us at times.”