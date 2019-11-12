Liverpool are concerned Mohamed Salah has suffered a recurrence of an ankle problem that has already made him a doubt for their next Premier League game.
The Egypt international, 27, was substituted in the 87th minute of Sunday’s 3-1 win over Manchester City.
He looked to have been injured in the first half after colliding with Fernandinho but was able to play on after receiving treatment.
It has since emerged, though, that Liverpool are fretting about the damage that Salah suffered in the challenge, particularly as he has been carrying an injury in the same ankle since he was fouled by Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury on October 5.