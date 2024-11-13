Referee David Coote not the only one who couldn’t stand Jurgen Klopp

WARNING: This story contains graphic language. Following English Premier League referee David Coote’s expletive-laden video going viral, another official’s criticism of former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has once again come to light.

England’s Football Association (FA) on Tuesday said it was investigating the video of Coote after his derogatory remarks in a video were widely circulated. Coote was suspended on Monday by the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) following the emergence of the video. In the video, an intoxicated-looking Coote can be heard saying that "Liverpool were sh*t", and that the club’s former manager Klopp was a "c*nt“.

‘Sour loser’ Former referee Mark Clattenburg wrote in his memoir ‘Whistle Blower’ about Klopp when he said: 'Jurgen Klopp. Brilliant manager. Sour loser.”

Clattenburg also detailed an encounter in 2017 when he arrived in the Liverpool changeroom with Reds player Jordan Henderson and Klopp staring down the referee. “It was bizarre. I just stared back. I could see Jordan was a bit, like, "What the hell's going on here?" Did Klopp think I was stupid? I was not going to be bullied.” It’s not unusual, however, for football coaches to use their position of power to intimidate officials. Legendary Manchester United coach Alex Ferguson was also guilty of the same kind of behaviour according Clattenburg.