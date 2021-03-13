SportSoccerPremier League
Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic scores their first goal from the penalty spot during their clash against West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park in London on Saturday. Photo: Ian Walton/Reuters
Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic scores their first goal from the penalty spot during their clash against West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park in London on Saturday. Photo: Ian Walton/Reuters

Relegation-threatened West Brom lose 1-0 to Palace

By Reuters Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

LONDON – Premier League strugglers West Bromwich Albion's hopes of getting out of the relegation zone took a blow on Saturday when they lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace after a first-half penalty by Luka Milivojevic.

The Palace captain found the bottom right corner from the spot in the 37th minute after West Brom defender Darnell Furlong was booked for a handball inside the penalty area following a VAR check.

West Brom created several chances, with midfielders Conor Gallagher and Matheus Pereira coming close to scoring, but they were unable to find the net.

The win lifted Palace two places to 11th on 37 points after 29 games, while second-bottom West Brom remain eight adrift of the safety zone on 18 points with nine games left to play.

Reuters

Share this article:

Related Articles