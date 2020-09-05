Reports of racism, homophobia in UK football soar

LONDON – Reports of racist and homophobic abuse at football matches in Britain soared to a record high in the last year, despite the disruption to the season from the coronavirus pandemic.

Recorded discrimination in the 2019/20 season at professional games rose 42% to 446, with homophobic abuse almost doubling and reports of racism increasing by 53%, according to Kick It Out, an advocacy group that collates incidents.

The rise comes amid global pressure over racism sparked by the Black Lives Matters protests, though advocates and LGBT+ fan groups said it was partly due to fans being more willing to report abuse, even by their own team’s supporters.

“There’s a lot less stigma about reporting – in some ways that’s very encouraging,” Rodney Kumar, a spokesman for Kick It Out, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“But obviously it’s quite alarming that we have seen pretty big increases when it comes to all manners of discrimination around football, which we do want to tackle.”