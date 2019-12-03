Everton's Richarlison has a contract extension that will keep him at the club until at least 2024. Photo: David Klein/Reuters

LIVERPOOL – Everton's Brazilian forward Richarlison has signed a contract extension until 2024, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 22-year-old joined from Watford for a fee of around 40 million pounds ($51.32 million) as manager Marco Silva's first Everton recruit in July 2018 and has scored 20 goals for the club in all competitions.

"I intend to be here a long time," Richarlison, who has earned 19 caps for Brazil, told the club's website https://www.evertonfc.com/news/1513894/richarlison-signs-new-everton-deal. "This was the club which gave me the opportunity to show my football.

"It was here I managed to get a place in the Brazil national team and it was here I have scored lots of goals in the Premier League... now it's time to continue the focus and to make the fans happy."

Richarlison will now look to help struggling Everton escape the relegation fight they look like being dragged into.