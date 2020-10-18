Richarlison, Jordan Pickford apologise to Liverpool duo after heavy tackles

BENGALURU - Everton forward Richarlison has issued an apology to Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara for his dangerous challenge on the midfielder towards the end of Saturday's 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

Thiago eventually got up from Richarlison's red-card tackle and created the opening for a late disallowed goal by Jordan Henderson but later reported an injury.

"Everyone who knows my background knows that I was never a violent player," Richarlison said in a statement.

"I did not enter that dispute with the intention of hurting Thiago... I already sent a message to him apologising and I also do it here publicly. I hope he hasn't been hurt and that everything is fine."

Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk was taken off with an injury early in the game following a wild tackle from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.