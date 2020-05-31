Right decision to restart Premier League, says Dikgacoi

The English Premier League (EPL) is set to resume next month but some of the elite performers in the league like N’Golo Kante, Danny Rose and Troy Deeney have all been reluctant about going back to training fearing for their lives and those of their families. Former Bafana Bafana international, Kagisho “KG” Dikgacoi, who played for Fulham and Crystal Palace during his time in the EPL feels that there’s nothing wrong with the decision of the English Football Association (FA) that the league can resume and players can start training. Chelsea’s Kante and Rose of Newcastle have since rejoined their teammates while Wartford talisman Deeney is set to return this coming week after negotiations with authorities. The EPL is scheduled for June 17 resumption. Dikgacoi, who represented South Africa with flying colours in England, stated that if he was still playing, he would have returned to the training field without any problems. “I would have gone back. Obviously, I would have had a contract to honour. That’s number one. The EPL have come up with some stringent protective measures. They test like twice a week. At least, they are also following the procedure. They are trying to look after their players. That’s the good thing. It shows that they only do care about players, “ Dikgacoi reasoned.

The 35-year-old made 52 appearances for Bafana, campaigning in the 2009 Fifa Confederation Cup, 2010 Fifa World Cup and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Dikgacoi feels that it would have been unfair to hand the league title to the Reds even though they are well ahead at the summit of the table.

“The EPL is the strongest league in the world. There’s no doubt about that. Anything is possible. No one is guaranteed to win. We know how strong Liverpool have been this season. But in as much as they are leading by a huge margin, we are not sure how would they come back after this pandemic. That’s how difficult the Premier League is. They have been patient in the EPL and they have come up with solutions. Even though Liverpool deserves to win the league but you can’t just make rash decisions in a big league like the EPL,” he added.

The Reds are on the verge of breaking their 30-year hoodoo without winning a league title.

“If it was another league, I would have said they should have given it to Liverpool but because this is the EPL, anything is possible in that league,” Dikgacoi elaborated.

Liverpool are 25 points ahead of second placed Manchester City.

“No one anticipated that we were going to be hit by this pandemic. If it happens that they win, the supporters should be happy. They deserve it after all. They have been doing well since last season. This season they been outstanding. As long as they win it, that’s good. Nothing can be done about what happened,” Dikgacoi said.

