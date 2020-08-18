Rio Ferdinand hit with six-month driving ban after doing 137km/h in an 113km/h zone

LONDON - Rio Ferdinand has been banned from driving for six months. The retired footballer - who played for Manchester United, Leeds United, West Ham and England throughout his career - was charged with speeding in 2019. The 41-year-old former star was given the ban after he was caught driving at a speed of almost 137km/h - above the 113km/h speed limit - in his new Mercedes. He admitted the offence - which carried three penalty points - under the Single Justice Procedure Act. The offence was added to the nine he already has, and thus triggered the automatic driving disqualification. Appearing at Crawley Magistrates Court, Ferdinand argued a ban would amount to "exceptional hardship" because he needs to drive his three kids - Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and nine-year-old Tia - to school and other activities.

He added that the coronavirus pandemic meant looking into a private driver or taxis wasn't possible.

He also ruled out his wife Kate - who is pregnant with their first child together - from taking on driving duties.

However, magistrate Mr. Geoffrey Allen rejected the claim, and said: "Unfortunately Covid has affected everybody in the world the same way."

Ferdinand, who was banned from driving in 2012 for six months after speeding three times on the same road in a five-week period, has also been fined £670, with £85 costs, and ordered to pay a £67 victim surcharge.

Meanwhile, he was also convicted of speeding in 2002, 2003 and 2002, while he had a drink-driving conviction in 1997.

His most recent speeding offences were April 15, 2019, May 4, 2018 and March 16, 2017, with each adding three penalty points to his licence.

Bang Showbiz