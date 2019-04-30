Manchester United are restructuring, and want someone to oversee transfer strategy and talks while being in tune with the manager, and former defender Rio Ferdinand is in line for the post. Photo: PA Images

LONDON – Former club stalwart Rio Ferdinand has met Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to discuss becoming the club’s sporting director. United’s American owners, the Glazer family, have been keen to get the former England defender on board since his retirement four years ago, but personal circumstances made that unworkable.

However, the timing could now be right.

United are restructuring, and want someone to oversee transfer strategy and talks, while being in tune with the manager.

Woodward has identified Ferdinand, given his United links and business experience.

The 40-year-old played more than 300 games for United, winning six titles and the Champions League.

