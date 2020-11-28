Riyad Mahrez scores hat-trick as Manchester City thrash Burnley 5-0 yet again

MANCHESTER – Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick as Manchester City hammered Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday – the fourth straight time Pep Guardiola's side have beaten the Clarets at home by that scoreline.

The Algerian set City on their way in the sixth minute, finishing off a flowing passing move with his trademark cut in from the left and drive into the far corner.

There was a similar finish for the second after Mahrez picked up the ball in space in the area after Burnley had been caught out by a quick throw in.

Benjamin Mendy made it 3-0 in the 41st, volleying home at the back post after a fine cross from Kevin De Bruyne.

Burnley enjoyed some relief from the pressure after the break with Jay Rodriguez forcing a save out of Ederson with a well-struck effort from a tight angle.