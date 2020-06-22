Rodgers says Leicester not fretting over clubs chasing its players

Leicester City are not concerned about losing their best players to bigger clubs but they would continue to challenge the established hierarchy in the Premier League, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Monday.

Having lost defender Harry Maguire to Manchester United last year, players such as Ben Chilwell and James Maddison have also been linked with moves away and Rodgers said it would take time to establish themselves as a top club.

"We're always aware that while there are good players, that will always be of interest to other teams that have more money than us. We're not naive," Rodgers told reporters ahead of Tuesday's match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

"But we don't lose sleep worrying about it. We have to continue with our work after have a pipeline in place. We're not looking to move anyone, we want to keep everyone together.

"We're looking to get ourselves into that bracket and we need to perform well and keep developing year on year... We're trying to challenge the hierarchy that has been there for years."