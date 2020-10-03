Romelu Lukaku urges Man United to show faith in Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood

CAPE TOWN – Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has advised Manchester United to show faith in Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood instead of spending money on Jadon Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United have been heavily linked with Sancho in recent months, and it remains to be seen whether they pay the amound Borussia Dortmund want before the October 5 deadline.

According to former United striker Lukaku, the club shouldn’t sign any attacking players.

"If you buy another striker, what are you going to do with Anthony Martial. He's not being the No 9 at a great club," he said in an interview with the UK Times.

“Give him the full season to confirm what he did last year instead of bringing in someone big to disrupt the chemistry in the dressing room.