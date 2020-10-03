Romelu Lukaku urges Man United to show faith in Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood
CAPE TOWN – Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has advised Manchester United to show faith in Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood instead of spending money on Jadon Sancho.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United have been heavily linked with Sancho in recent months, and it remains to be seen whether they pay the amound Borussia Dortmund want before the October 5 deadline.
According to former United striker Lukaku, the club shouldn’t sign any attacking players.
"If you buy another striker, what are you going to do with Anthony Martial. He's not being the No 9 at a great club," he said in an interview with the UK Times.
“Give him the full season to confirm what he did last year instead of bringing in someone big to disrupt the chemistry in the dressing room.
"Then you have Mason's transition that is going to happen any time soon from right wing to No 9, and Mason is a killer. I've seen him first-hand. He's got something."
The partnership between Marcus Rashford, Martial and then 18-year-old Greenwood was widely praised last season, and the trio scored an impressive 60 goals between them in all competitions.
With the club finishing third in the Premier League, and looking to catch fierce rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, they have targeted a number of high profile attackers, including the likes of Sancho, Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and Edinson Cavani from Paris St Germain.
IOL Sport