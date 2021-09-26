Ronaldo always had his heart set on Man United return and was never going to join City

Cristiano Ronaldo was never going to sign for Manchester City, even when he was heavily linked with a move to the Eastlands club. This was according to his mother, Delores Aveiro, who said after leaving Juventus, her son’s heart always set on an emotional return to Manchester United.

After three years in Turin, and having entered his final year of his contract, Ronaldo wanted to leave the Serie A club. With Real Madrid not in a financial position to sign him and Paris Saint-Germain having signed Lionel Messi, the Manchester clubs emerged as a possible destination for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. ALSO READ: Man United agree deal to re-sign Ronaldo from Juventus As deadline day approached, it appeared as if Ronaldo would be headed back to Manchester, but in the blue of City. However, after a last ditch approach, it was United who made the announcement that they’d got their man.

“On the TV there was talk of Manchester City, but he said to me 'Mom, don't worry about what they're saying because I'm going to Manchester [United],” she sais when speaking on the ADN de Leão podcast. “I said ’I liked that a lot,’ and he pleased me.” ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo has Old Trafford rocking again as Manchester United run riot

Much like his mother, Ronaldo himself was also delighted to be returning to the club where he became a star. “Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement,” he said when the deal was completed. The Portuguese superstar has made an impressive start to his second spell at Old Trafford and has found the back of the net four times in four games in all competitions.