Ronaldo scores 50th club hat-trick as Manchester United beat Norwich City

With Tottenham Hotspur losing 1-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on Saturday, the door was open for United to close on the Champions League qualification places with victory over bottom side Norwich and they just about took advantage.

Manchester — Cristiano Ronaldo's 50th club career hat-trick earned below-par Manchester United a 3-2 Premier League victory over Norwich City on Saturday amid scenes of fan protest at Old Trafford.

A first-half double from veteran striker Ronaldo seemingly put the hosts on course for a comfortable win in the sunshine, with Norwich struggling to keep pace.

🚨 𝙍𝙊𝙉𝘼𝙇𝘿𝙊 𝙃𝘼𝙏-𝙏𝙍𝙄𝘾𝙆 🚨



SIIUUU rings around Old Trafford as CR7 scores a free-kick to put Man United 3-2 up against Norwich!



However, Kieran Dowell's goal out of nowhere in first-half stoppage time got the visitors back in the contest, before Finnish forward Teemu Pukki completed the Norwich comeback to stun Old Trafford into silence seven minutes after the break.

Fans who protested against the club's owners ahead of the match were singing "you're not fit to wear the shirt" in the second half as their team were second best to a team seven points adrift of the Premier League safety zone.