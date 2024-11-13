Ruben Amorim: All eyes on new Manchester United in dawn of new era

He is one of the most talked about people on the planet right now, and Ruben Amorim will certainly be feeling the pressure to deliver as the new coach of Manchester United. The 39-year-old Amorim officially began work for United on Monday, and one of his first moves was to show interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy the door as the club confirmed his exit late in the day.

Van Nistelrooy steadied the ship after his appointment, with The Red Devils going four matches unbeaten under his watch. That culminated in a 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Following Erik ten Hag’s sacking late last month, it may have come as a surprise to see the former United player Van Nistelrooy leaving the club.

Tough job ahead However, the club said in a statement on Monday: "Ruud van Nistelrooy and three first-team coaches have departed the club with our best wishes for the future," it said. "Thank you for your unwavering commitment to United.” Meanwhile, Amorim will take charge of a United team languishing in 13th place on the Premier League log. Since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013 after he led them to 13 Premier League titles between 1992 and 2013, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles it has been slim pickings for the team in red from Manchester.