Ruben Amorim: It’s an honour to be Manchester United coach

Manchester United on Friday release an interview with new coach Ruben Amorim in which he spoke glowingly about his new club. The 39-year-old Amorim officially began work for United on Monday, and one of his first moves was to show interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy the door as the club confirmed his exit late in the day.

Van Nistelrooy steadied the ship after his appointment, with The Red Devils going four matches unbeaten under his watch. That culminated in a 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Following Erik ten Hag’s sacking late last month, it may have come as a surprise to see the former United player Van Nistelrooy leaving the club.

‘Feel the history’ "You watch on TV and you know that it's big and it's impressive, but when you are here you can feel it and I think you feel the history," Amorim said. "I'm really, really proud to be a Manchester United coach, so it's amazing. It's a real honour to be here.”

As the the interviewer explained to the coach that there is a "weight to the place but it does lift you up", Amorim added: "That's really funny because I feel very relaxed. "Maybe because it's not gameday. When we have a game I'm a different guy but I really don't feel the weight. "I'm really excited and I'm quite relaxed you know. I think I am where I am supposed to be. That's the feeling."