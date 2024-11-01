Ruben Amorim tasked with restoring Manchester United’s glory days: A new era begins at Old Trafford

Amorim has signed a deal until 2027 and will join the club on November 11, becoming the sixth permanent manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men's first team, subject to work visa requirements," the club said on its website. "He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club." United described Amorim as "one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football".

"Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP -- the first of which was the club's first title in 19 years," the club statement said. Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain in temporary charge until Amorim arrives at Old Trafford. The Portuguese coach will oversee Sporting's three remaining matches before the international break, starting with a game against Estrela on Friday.

Sporting host Manchester City in the Champions League next Tuesday and Amorim's final game in charge is set to be against former club Braga in the league on November 10. He will take charge of United for the first time on November 24, away at relegation-threatened Ipswich. Sporting issued a statement saying they had reached an agreement with United regarding the terms of Amorim's departure, under which the English club would pay $12 million.

United sacked Ten Hag on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by West Ham left them languishing 14th in the Premier League, with just three wins from nine matches despite a huge financial outlay. The three-time European champions are 21st out of 36 teams in the revamped Europa League after three draws in their three matches so far this season. Top target Amorim was peppered with questions about his prospective move at a pre-match press conference on Thursday but he remained tight-lipped.

"It is a negotiation between two clubs," he said. "It's never easy. Even with the clauses it's never easy, they have to talk." Prior to Wednesday's 5-2 win against Leicester in the fourth round of the League Cup, United had won just one of their past eight games in all competitions. Ten Hag won the League Cup and FA Cup during his two full seasons at Old Trafford but the club have not won the Premier League since 2013.

The Scot won the Premier League title 13 times during a stay of nearly 27 years but the 20-time English champions have not mounted a sustained title challenge since. Former United striker Van Nistelrooy said Thursday he was "motivated" to help turn United's season around and wants to stay at the club as he prepares the players for a high-profile match against Chelsea on Sunday. Amorim, a former Portugal midfielder, started his managerial career with then third-tier Casa Pia in 2018 before a switch to Braga.

Sporting swooped in 2020 and he won the club's first league title in 19 years in his first full season in charge, repeating the feat last season. Seen as one of the rising stars on the European coaching scene, he was linked with the manager's role at Liverpool once Jurgen Klopp announced he was leaving but Dutch coach Arne Slot headed to Anfield instead. Amorim held talks with West Ham earlier this year before they appointed former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand said Amorim has the "character and the charisma" that Ten Hag lacked. In a video post on X, Ferdinand said former United teammate Nani, who also played for Sporting Lisbon, had described him as "very straight and very direct". Current United defender Diogo Dalot, quoted by Sky Sports on Thursday, said Amorim was "a fantastic coach".