LIVERPOOL – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the game's governing bodies were in no doubt about his opinions on the congested schedule during the festive season in England and vowed to continue discussions for the welfare of players.
Speaking ahead of Sunday's FA Cup third-round clash against neighbours Everton, the German reiterated the need to space out matches or risk losing players to injuries.
"I don't think the Premier League or the FA are in any doubt about my opinion. It's not because of me... I think somebody has to speak for the players," Klopp told reporters on Friday.
"I told UEFA all that I had to say personally. I told FIFA sometimes in interviews because I don't know anybody there. I enjoy each game but there are things to improve. If you change things, do you kill tradition?"
Klopp only has 12 fit senior outfield players and new signing Takumi Minamino available for Sunday.