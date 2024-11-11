Independent Online
Sunday, November 17, 2024

Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves Manchester United unbeaten as Ruben Amorim takes charge

Ruud van Nistelrooy will not be a part of Ruben Amorim’s backroom staff and has left Manchester United. Photo: Conor Molloy/ProSportsImages/DPPI via AFP

Published Nov 11, 2024

Ruud van Nistelrooy has left Manchester United following the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim, the club announced on Monday.

The Dutchman, a former star striker at the club, was put in temporary charge after the sacking of Erik ten Hag late last month.

Van Nistelrooy ended his four-match spell in charge unbeaten with a 3-0 victory against Leicester on Sunday.

The former PSV Eindhoven boss, appointed as an assistant coach in July, had said he wanted to stay at Old Trafford to work with Amorim, who arrived at the club's Carrington training complex on Monday afternoon.

But United issued a brief statement on Twitter confirming Van Nistelrooy, 48, would not be part of the new coaching set-up.

"Ruud van Nistelrooy and three first-team coaches have departed the club with our best wishes for the future," it said. "Thank you for your unwavering commitment to United."

Van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals during a stellar playing career for United, said after overseeing his third win in four games in all competitions that he had enjoyed his time at the helm.

"I really enjoyed it, it's been a short but amazing period," he said. "We are in an uncertain position but we tried to do our jobs and help the club, which is important.

United are 13th in the Premier League table after a poor start to the season but are only four points off the top four.

Amorim's first match in charge will be away at Ipswich on November 24, following the current international break.

AFP

