Ruud van Nistelrooy says no contact with new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy says he has not yet spoken with incoming manager Ruben Amorim over his future at the club as he seeks to kickstart their Europa League campaign. Former star striker Van Nistelrooy, put in temporary charge at Old Trafford after Erik ten Hag was sacked last week, has overseen a 5-2 win against Leicester in the League Cup and a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.

United, who face Greek side PAOK on Thursday, have got off to a sluggish start in Europe, drawing all three of their matches so far. Van Nistelrooy was asked on Wednesday whether he had spoken to Amorim, who masterminded a 4-1 win for Sporting against Manchester City in Lisbon on Tuesday. "No, I didn't have contact so far, there are no changes in that," he said, adding that he did not know when he would speak to the Portuguese manager, who takes charge at United on November 11.

The Dutchman has previously expressed a desire to stay at Old Trafford but he said he was unsure about his own future. "It's difficult to comment on that now, I am waiting for conversations to take place," he said at his pre-match press conference. "In the meantime, obviously there's one thing that's the most important for this football club now, which is getting the work done on a daily basis and in the game coming up tomorrow in Europe.

"It's a European night at Old Trafford against the Greek champions, second in the league currently. I honestly have to say that I feel the responsibility to do well over the next week and that is my job. I am focused on that. "I welcome Ruben, I am happy to help him and that is the situation for the moment". Defender Leny Yoro took part in team training for the first time in three months on Wednesday as he steps up his return from a foot injury.