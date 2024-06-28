Ruud van Nistelrooy set to replace Benni McCarthy on Manchester United’s coaching staff

Manchester United and Benni McCarthy will part ways when his contract comes to an end at on June 30. According to reports, McCarthy, Bafana Bafana’s leading all-time goal-scorer will vacate his position as one of manager Erik Ten Hag’s assistants after two years at United.

The 46-year-old McCarthy joined Ten Hag’s backroom staff as a striker coach when the Dutchman joined United from Ajax Amsterdam. According to the New York Times, “lifelong United fan McCarthy had a positive relationship with many of the United players and enjoyed his time at Old Trafford”. Manchester United striker Ramus Hojland posted on X, formally known as Twitter, “Thank you, Benni !!”, seemingly saying goodbye to McCarthy on the social media platform.

It seems like McCarthy wants to be a head coach again. The former Champions League winner with Jose Mourinho and FC Porto started his managerial career with Cape Town City after competing his coaching badges in Europe. The last club McCarthy managed was AmaZulu, who he guided to second place in the league and a place in the CAF Champions League. McCarthy was named Premier Soccer League coach of the season after that successful 2020-21 season, but was fired the following season after AmaZulu struggled to replicate that form.

After a successful first season at Manchester United, the former Blackburn Rovers striker was praised for Marcus Rashford’s revival. However, United could only manage 57 goals in 38 Premier League games as they finished a record low eighth in the English top flight. The New York Times also reported that United intend to appoint two new coaches to replace McCarthy and Eric Ramsay, who departed to join Minnesota United in February. According to other reports, United are in advanced talks to add former Red Devils striker Ruud van Nistelrooy and current Go Ahead Eagles head coach Rene Hake to Ten Hag’s staff.