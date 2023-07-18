Former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs will not face a retrial over domestic violence claims after prosecutors on Tuesday withdrew the charges due to the "unwillingness" of his ex-girlfriend to give evidence. Ryan Giggs, 49, was due to go on trial for a second time on July 31 after a month-long trial last year ended without the jury reaching a verdict.

But prosecuting lawyer Peter Wright told Manchester Crown Court in north west England that there was no realistic chance of conviction. Giggs' ex-girlfriend Kate Greville had "indicated an unwillingness" to give evidence as the first trial had "taken its toll" on her and her sister Emma, he explained.

"That being the case, we formally offer no evidence on counts one, two and three. This is not a decision taken lightly," said Wright. Judge Hilary Manley replied: "I formally enter not guilty verdicts in respect of those counts."

Giggs, a former Wales international, had denied the allegations of controlling and coercive behaviour against former girlfriend Greville as well as assaulting her and her younger sister. The three counts could have lead to a five-year jail term, but he has now been cleared of all charges. Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was among those to give evidence in the trial last August, which also saw Giggs take the stand and admit to being unfaithful in all his past romantic relationships but deny ever being violent.

He resigned as the Wales manager last June, after being on leave since his arrest.

Giggs exploded onto the scene as a teenager in the mid-1990s. He ended his career at Old Trafford as the most decorated player in English football history. As a player, he made a club record 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies. He began his coaching career at Old Trafford, taking temporary charge at the end of the 2013-14 season after David Moyes was sacked. Giggs then worked as an assistant to Louis van Gaal for two years.