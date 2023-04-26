London — Interim Tottenham Hotspur coach Ryan Mason has demanded a reaction from his players when they face Manchester United on Thursday after they suffered a 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle United in their last match.

"Absolutely a reaction," Mason told reporters on Wednesday when asked what he expected from Spurs. "Sunday was disappointing, so I would hope and expect a reaction from the players and everyone in this building."

Mason said Spurs were ready for United and that a positive result could put the club back on the right track.

"They've had a good season and won a trophy which is important for a big club. It will be difficult but we fully believe we can get a good result," Mason added.