Wrexham's Hollywood star co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney said they were having the "ride of our lives" after the club sealed a place in the third tier of English football with a 6-0 thrashing of Forest Green on Saturday. Victory secured Wrexham's second straight promotion after the Welsh club ended a 15-year absence from the English Football League in April 2023 by winning the fifth-tier National League.

"A few years ago, if you told me I would be crying tears of joy over a football match taking place in north Wales, you would be Rob McElhenney," wrote Deadpool star Reynolds on X. "Congrats to Wrexham and to my co-chairman in crime. Double up the town! This is the ride of our lives." McElhenney added: "No words."

Since surprisingly buying unheralded Wrexham in 2021, McElhenney and Reynolds's investment has helped lift the team back into the English Football League, while bringing global recognition to the club via a Disney television documentary series. Unlike the rest of their League Two rivals, Wrexham's growing fame in the United States allowed Phil Parkinson's side to go on a pre-season tour of North America which included games against Chelsea and Manchester United.

According to accounts published last month, Wrexham owe McElhenney and Reynolds £9 million ($11 million) after losing £5 million last year. Elliot Lee opened the scoring before Paul Mullin scored twice, either side of Ryan Inniss's own-goal, as Wrexham hit four before half-time, with Ryan Barnett and Jack Marriott on target in the second half.