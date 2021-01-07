SA football fans bombard Brighton’s Twitter account after Percy Tau recall

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Brighton & Hove Albion Twitter admin didn’t know what they’d let themselves in for when the club recalled Percy Tau from Belgian club Anderlecht. As they’ve been known to do, just ask Brugges, Anderlecht and Al Ahly, South Africa’s loud football fans made it known they’d arrived when they bombarded the Premier League club’s Twitter mentions with typical South African humour. Earlier in the season when th Belgian club announced he’d be playing for Vincent Kompany’s side, South Africans pledged their alliegiance to the Belgian giants. But, after saying goodbye to Tau, they also said goodbye to the large Mzansi following they’ve picked up. “Percy Tau retourne à Brighton. We’re going to miss that smile. Good luck, Percy,” the Belgians said. Percy Tau retourne à Brighton. We're going to miss that smile. Good luck, Percy! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/fSGD0bBFf8 — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) January 7, 2021 “All us South Africans jumping on the train to go follow Brighton,” said one South African. “Thank you Anderlecht for keeping him safe, but it’s time to unfollow,” another tweeted.

All us 🇿🇦 jumping on the train to go follow Brighton. pic.twitter.com/OvLzPFHgz8 — Matthew Bauer (@mattbauer_5) January 7, 2021

It was on the English club’s page, however, where things blew up after the announcement had been made.

One user tweeted: “Nelson Mandela’s favourite team was Brighton & Hove Albion. It’s our national team here in South Africa. It’s good to be home.

Nelson Mandela’s favourite team was Brighton & Hove Albion. It’s our national team here in South Africa. It’s good to be home 🙏🏾💙 — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) January 7, 2021

Another fan tweeted he’d been a long-time supporter of the club, adding that the club needed to build a statue for Tau while also givining him his favourite number 10 jersey.

“I’ve been a Brighton fan since birth. My blood is blue, we roar with the lion. Give him #10, make him captain, and build a statue of him, now.”

After being a little overwhelmed with the deluge of mentions from South Africans, Brighton eventually got things under control, tweeting: Claiming the mentions back...

They probably should have sought advice from Anderlecht about their Twitter mentions when it comes to the country’s beloved “Lion of Judah“.

IOL Sport