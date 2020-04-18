Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool for Real Madrid, says Senegal team-mate Keita Balde
CAPE TOWN – Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool for Real Madrid should they make a sizeable offer, said AS Monaco winger and Senegal international Keita Balde.
Balde, who plays alongside the silky Liverpool forward the Lions of Teranga, was speaking to Spanish outlet AS when he made the claims about his international team-mate.
“It depends on many things. I don’t know what his decision is. In a year or two, you may want to change,” Balde was quoted by AS.
“I don’t think he wants to be there forever. He is a smart boy and he knows what is good for him and what he has to do. But in Madrid, they are giving out many names.
“The coach loves him very much. He has given a lot to Liverpool and Liverpool to him.
“Something very attractive has to come for him to leave Liverpool. A big team would have to come and promise him many things to think about it. He’s a great boy. He deserves the best. He is humble and nobody has given him anything. He deserves to be where he is today,”said Balde.
Mane has been central to Liverpool’s push for a first league title in 30 years, and Jurgen Klopp’s reds were just two wins away from being crowned champions when the Premier League season was suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus.
IOL Sport