Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool for Real Madrid, says Senegal team-mate Keita Balde

CAPE TOWN – Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool for Real Madrid should they make a sizeable offer, said AS Monaco winger and Senegal international Keita Balde.

Balde, who plays alongside the silky Liverpool forward the Lions of Teranga, was speaking to Spanish outlet AS when he made the claims about his international team-mate.

“It depends on many things. I don’t know what his decision is. In a year or two, you may want to change,” Balde was quoted by AS.

“I don’t think he wants to be there forever. He is a smart boy and he knows what is good for him and what he has to do. But in Madrid, they are giving out many names.

“The coach loves him very much. He has given a lot to Liverpool and Liverpool to him.