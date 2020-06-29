Saints' Hasenhuettl backs Ings to compete for golden boot

SOUTHAMPTON – Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has backed Danny Ings to overtake Jamie Vardy and win the golden boot this season after the striker netted a brace in Sunday's 3-1 Premier League victory at Watford.

Ings glided past two Watford defenders and curled in a low effort in the 16th minute, before adding another in the second half to take his league tally for the season to 18 goals, one behind Leicester City's Vardy.

Hasenhuettl said he would play the 27-year-old Ings in all their six remaining matches to help him finish as the league's top scorer.

"I think everything's possible," Hasenhuettl told reporters.

"We will play with him in the last six games and that means he will have six games to score... if he gets a chance, you see how fantastic his finishing is at the moment."