Saka on target as Arsenal beat struggling Sheffield United 2-1

LONDON – Arsenal scored two goals in four minutes to grab a 2-1 Premier League home win over struggling Sheffield United, with Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe getting on the scoresheet in the second half as the Gunners’ misfiring attack finally found its rhythm.

Sheffield United were without new signing Rhian Brewster, whose registration wasn’t completed in time for the fixture, and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta chose to start with striker Alexandre Lacazette on the bench.

There was early drama as Arsenal’s David Luiz pulled Oliver Burke’s shirt when he was through on goal after a loose pass. The Brazilian defender should count himself lucky not to have been red-carded, as the referee appeared to miss the incident entirely.

The best chances of the first half fell to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who unleashed a wicked dipping shot that was tipped over the crossbar by Aaron Ramsdale, and he followed up with an acrobatic bicycle kick just before halftime that was comfortably saved.

The visitors frustrated Arsenal for the first hour, but Saka broke the deadlock by heading home following a snappy passing move in the 61st minute.