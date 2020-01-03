LIVERPOOL – Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped Premier League leaders Liverpool restore their 13-point advantage at the top of the table as they saw off a valiant Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield on Thursday.
Salah opened the scoring on four minutes, capitalising on a slip from United defender George Baldock. Mane tapped in from close range on 64 minutes after his original effort had been saved to secure a victory that marked Liverpool being unbeaten in the top flight for a year.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have 58 points from 20 games - a feat only matched by Manchester City's 2017-18 title winning side - while Sheffield United sit eighth, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
Liverpool were far from their dazzling best but had too much quality for the newly-promoted outfit, which they illustrated by amassing a club-record 874 passes against The Blades.
"It was very unlike us. We didn't lay a glove on them or do anything that has got us into this position," Sheffield coach Chris Wilder told BT Sport.