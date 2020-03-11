Salah hurtling towards more records for Liverpool

JOHANNESBURG – Egypt and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is hurtling towards yet another record in the English Premier League (EPL).

Salah was on the scoresheet against Bournemouth in a league encounter over the weekend, taking his EPL tally to 70. The striker moved the 27-year-old to second on the all-time list behind only Alan Shearer who scored 79 goals in his first 100 matches for Blackburn Rovers.

In the process, Salah has passed Ruud van Nistelrooy, Sergio Aguero and Fernando Torres on the list for most goals scored for a single club in their first 100 games.

The ‘Egyptian King’ has also snuck into third place on the top-scorers list this season with his total of 16. Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy leads the way on 19 goals.

If Salah manages to top the goalscoring charts, it will be the third season in a row he has achieved this feat. In his first season for Liverpool in 2017/2018 he notched up an incredible 32 goals, and scored 22 in 2018/2019.