LIVERPOOL – Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah said working on his right foot was producing results after he scored two goals on his weaker side in a 2-0 Premier League victory over Watford on Saturday.
The in-form Egyptian took his tally for the week to three goals after finding the net from an almost impossible angle on Tuesday night when the defending champions beat Salzburg 2-0 in the Champions League.
Manager Juergen Klopp had described the 27-year-old's finish against the Austrian side - also scored with his right foot - as "sensational."
"I'm practising with my right foot" Salah told BT Sport.
"I had some luck with the first (against Watford), it was a counter-attack so I got a good pass and I think we scored at the right time," Salah added.