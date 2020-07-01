Salah targets long stay, more titles at Liverpool

LIVERPOOL – Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he wants to remain at the Premier League champions for a long time and says the team have developed a perfect understanding.

The Egypt international, who signed a new five-year deal in 2018, was the top scorer at the club this season with 17 Premier League goals as they secured a 19th top-flight title with seven games to spare.

"I'm very happy... I can't describe my feelings after we won the league after 30 years. I can see people's joy and this is so important for all of us," Salah told BeIN Sport.

"I enjoy the atmosphere here ... I love this place and I hope to stay for a long time. The atmosphere here is different to any other place.

"We have adapted well as a team and our understanding is perfect. If this continues, we can achieve more. It's difficult to maintain our current level, but it's not impossible."