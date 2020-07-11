Santo backs Wolves' Traore to play through the pain barrier

WOLVERHAMPTON – Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said a decision about whether Adama Traore will need surgery for a shoulder injury is unlikely to be taken until the end of the campaign as the striker can play through the pain barrier.

Although the 24-year-old Spaniard dislocated his left shoulder for the fourth time this season early in Wednesday’s match with Sheffield United, he played for 79 minutes and the team went on to win 1-0.

Asked if Traore required surgery, Santo told reporters: “I don’t know. During this period when we didn’t compete, Adama was able to do a special programme for his shoulder.

“What happened in the game was a setback, but he’s able to deal with the pain, he’s able to deal with the competition side of the game. You can see that he’s almost normal.

“It’s something he has to overcome mentally and after, we have to address it in a proper way. But I’m confident that for now, he’s okay... I think he needs a scan, he needs to have a good opinion from the doctor and then we’ll decide.”