Scrap VAR, says Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

BRIGHTON – Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said he would like to see the video assistant referee (VAR) system scrapped and a return to “normal” football, after three decisions went against his team on Saturday.

Brighton & Hive Albion earned a 1-1 draw with the champions when they were given a stoppage-time penalty after referee Stuart Attwell was sent to the pitchside monitor and ruled that Andy Robertson had caught striker Danny Welbeck as he cleared. Liverpool had two offside goals ruled out by VAR.

“I don’t want to speak for anybody else but in my opinion I would,” Henderson said. “I just want to play football as normal.

“I saw Kevin de Bruyne saying in an interview they have changed so many rules we don’t know what they are anymore. That for me is a big problem. In my opinion I would rather play without it,” he said.

“The third one, I don’t know, it’s not a penalty. You can think I’m biased but if you ask four or five or their lads they will say the same thing... You feel as though there are a lot of decisions that go against you, but that decision for me today is baffling,” he said.