Bruno Fernandes says Alejandro Garnacho's wonder goal in Manchester United's victory against Everton proved the Argentine teenager can be "something special”. Garnacho gave a glimpse of his vast potential with a brilliant overhead kick to inspire United's 3-0 win in Sunday's Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Showing outstanding ingenuity and technique to conjure the breath-taking strike, the 19-year-old showed why his United team-mate Fernandes believes he has the ability to become one of the world's best players. "It's amazing, something out of this world, I think," United captain Fernandes said.

Ronaldo celebration Garnacho marked the goal by copying former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration. Fernandes cautioned that it is too early to suggest Garnacho can emulate Ronaldo's remarkable career, but he expects great things from his young team-mate, who arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

"Probably he's watching too much Cristiano clips! We all know that he's a big fan. Still a long way for him to be like Cristiano but he's getting his steps," Fernandes said. "He wants to be something special in the world of football and I think he has the capability to do that, but he has to do more than that goal!” Garnacho was not the only impressive United teenager in action at Goodison Park, with fellow FA Youth Cup winner Kobbie Mainoo flourishing on his first Premier League start.

The 18-year-old midfielder recently recovered from the injury he sustained during United's pre-season tour and produced a performance that belied his tender years. "I talk always about Kobbie," Fernandes said. "I think he's a special player too. "Obviously, people will not talk as much as they will about Garnacho because Garnacho scores goals, does assists and everything. But what he puts on the game, what he gives to the team, it's known to anyone.

"I think he has great players in front of him to learn from because he plays with one of the best in the world like Casemiro. "That's probably the best capability he has because he wants to learn every time. He's eager to listen to everyone to get better and better."