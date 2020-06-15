Sheff Utd, Villa say allowing five substitutions favours big clubs

LONDON - Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and Aston Villa boss Dean Smith both believe the new rule allowing five substitutes in the remainder of this season's Premier League favours the bigger clubs. 𝙏𝙬𝙤 𝙙𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙜𝙤. pic.twitter.com/aBbrbnUkgQ — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) June 15, 2020 The rule, which will be introduced when the season resumes on Wednesday after three months off because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is intended to help clubs rotate their players in a period of heavy fixtures. Teams can also name nine substitutes instead seven.

"I didn't like the fact there was a rule change in the season," Smith told reporters on Monday.

"Bigger squads and bigger clubs will benefit from more subs."

Wilder agreed, saying United had voiced their opposition to the rule.

"It favours the powerful clubs," he said. "We don't think that is the right way to go about it."

Relegation-threatened Villa host United, seventh, in the first match after the resumption on Wednesday.

dpa