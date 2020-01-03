Sheffield United have signed former Sunderland, Manchester City and Everton midfielder Jack Rodwell. Photo: Lee Smith/Reuters

LONDON – Sheffield United completed the signing of former England defensive midfielder Jack Rodwell on Friday, snapping him up until the end of the season. The former Everton and Manchester City player was out of contract since being released by Blackburn Rovers last summer.

"Jack has been with us for a couple of weeks or so now and he's been excellent around the place," Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said.

"He offers us versatility and experience in a number of key positions and adds further depth to the group which is important at this stage of the season."

Rodwell cost Manchester City 12 million pounds (15.7 million dollars) in 2012 and then joined Sunderland two years later.