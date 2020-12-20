Sheffield United denied first win as Brighton grab late equaliser

BRIGHTON – Ten-man Sheffield United were denied a first win of the season when hosts Brighton & Hove Albion grabbed a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 Premier League draw at the Amex Arena on Sunday.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when John Lundstram was sent off for upending Joel Veltman in a reckless challenge in the first half, with the referee changing his decision from a yellow card to a red following a VAR review.

Despite Brighton's domination, United took the lead when league debutant Jayden Bogle made an impact after coming on as a second-half substitute.

The 20-year-old fired David McGoldrick's cut-back towards goal and a deflection off Adam Webster took the ball past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in the 63rd minute.

Brighton substitute Danny Welbeck equalised three minutes from time from a set-piece when the ball fell to him in the six-yard box and the unmarked striker controlled it with his chest before firing a volley into the back of the net.