West Ham United's Felipe Anderson, left, in action with Sheffield United's George Baldock, centre and John Lundstram during their English Premier League match at the London Stadium in London on Saturday. Photo: John Walton/AP

LONDON – Lys Mousset's second goal in as many games earned Sheffield United a 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Saturday, with the point sending the newly-promoted side seventh in the Premier League. Somewhat against the run of play, Robert Snodgrass slid the ball into the net after being picked out by Andriy Yarmalenko on the stroke of halftime to give the hosts the lead.

October has become something of a difficult month for West Ham in recent years, with the Hammers having not tasted victory in their last nine October Premier League matches prior to Saturday's encounter at London Stadium.

That pressure seemed to get to West Ham as the visitors had chance after chance to equalise before Mousset sneaked the ball home from a tight angle in the 69th minute.

West Ham had plenty of opportunities to win but they could not find a way past Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.